Diamond out? New defender in? The Sunderland transfer dealings we could see unfold in the final two weeks of the window

Sunderland have been shrewd in the transfer market so far this summer, with a few more signings looking likely and potentially one or two departures too.

So far this summer, Sunderland have signed Dan Ballard, Leon Dajaku, Aji Alese, Jack Clarke, Alex Bass and Ellis Simms.

It’s been a decent summer showing for the Black Cats upon their return to the Championship, but Alex Neil could perhaps do with a couple more new faces to ensure his side can maintain their early form.

Here we look at the four potential Sunderland transfer deals we could see materialise in the final two weeks of the transfer window…

Jewison Bennette

Sunderland fans won’t have heard of Jewison Bennette this time last week. Now though, supporters are eagerly anticipating his seemingly imminent arrival on Wearside.

Reports have claimed that he’s on his way to Sunderland for a medical, with further reports last night revealing that the Black Cats are set to fork out around $1.3million for the Costa Rican.

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United man looks set for another loan move this season after spending time with Rangers last time round.

And reports have suggested that Sunderland and Blackpool – and a number of European sides too – are keen on signing the Ivorian attacker, whose representative is said to have held talks with a number of teams.

New Defender?

Summer signing Ballard suffered an unfortunate injury last weekend, with Carl Winchester having since picked up an injury too.

It leaves Neil with bit of an issue at the back, with Ballard and Winchester’s absence leaving the Scot light on numbers, and a report from ChronicleLive yesterday suggested that Sunderland’s transfer plans may have to change because of it.

Neil may be forced into the transfer market – or perhaps the loan market – for a new defensive addition before the window shuts.

Jack Diamond

Diamond faces an uncertain future at Sunderland. Despite impressing on loan at Harrogate Town last season, he’s being tipped to be sent out on loan again this summer, with Fleetwood Town, Lincoln City and Harrogate among the interested sides.

Reports last week revealed that Sunderland have given the green light for Diamond to seal a temporary exit this summer.