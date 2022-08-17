Centre-back in? Brereton Diaz out? The Blackburn Rovers transfer dealings we could see unfold in the final two weeks of the transfer window

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Despite losing a number of key players from last season and being unable to spend loads of money in the transfer market, Blackburn Rovers have started the 2022/23 season really well.

The Lancashire club sits top of the table as things stands, boasting a 100% record from their opening three games and with a trip to Reading on the cards tonight.

With two weeks left of the transfer window, Tomasson looks set to make a few more additions. But he could also lose a couple of key players too.

Here we look at all the Blackburn Rovers transfer dealings that could go down in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window…

Centre-back in?

Tomasson has needed a centre-back all summer, but he’s yet to bring one in. Several names have been linked and at one point it looks like Ben Davies was close to signing.

He instead went to Rangers and then Rovers turned their attentions towards Davies former Liverpool teammate Sepp van den Berg, but the Dutchman is currently in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans, potentially foiling a loan move to Ewood Park.

There’s still time to bring in a new centre-back – Tomasson certainly needs to do so quickly though, with Scott Wharton having recently picked up an injury.

Ashley Phillips out?

To add to Tomasson’s defensive problems, youngster Ashley Phillips is being closely linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

A recent report from Daily Mail claims that Phillips is on the verge of joining Spurs, but contrasting reports from LancsLive say that Phillips could yet sign a new deal with Blackburn Rover – his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Brereton Diaz out?

As ever, Ben Brereton Diaz is being linked with a move away from Ewood Park. Tomasson has made it clear that he’d like him to stay at the club for this season and, after Blackburn’s positive start, the possibility of Brereton Diaz staying doesn’t look so distant.

But more and more teams are being linked with the Chilean, including Bournemouth and Everton, but no side is yet to meet Blackburn’s £20million valuation of the player.

And whether any club will remains to be seen. For now, he’s a Blackburn player and he’s doing well under Tomasson.

Striker in?

With Brereton Diaz potentially on his way out, and attacking options quite low as it is, Tomasson could look to bring in a new forward in the next two weeks.

One name being linked with a potential move to Ewood Park is Leicester City striker George Hirst – the 23-year-old scored 13 League One goals on loan with Portsmouth last season, but Rovers reportedly face competition for his signature.