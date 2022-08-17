Burnley’s transfer stance clarified as Kompany allays fan worries

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is happy with his striker set-up at Turf Moor.

Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League has now seen them four games into their 46-game, 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season.

Kompany has stuck with Premier League pairing Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes over these opening four games. It is a decision that hasn’t paid off as yet, raising concerns amongst the Clarets’ fanbase.

However, as per Nixon, Vincent Kompany is thought to be happy with the Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes pairing.

Rodriguez and Barnes – 2022/23 so far

Burnley haven’t really set the Championship on fire over the opening four games of their 2022/23 season. A win, two draws and a loss sees the Lancashire club on five points and in 10th place in the Championship table.

Veteran striker Rodriguez has only featured in two of Burnley’s four games, one of these coming on as a substitute. In those 110 minutes of action, he has scored one goal – this coming against Hull City this week.

Meanwhile, his strike partner Barnes has featured in all four games, starting three and coming on as a substitute in another.

His 250 minutes on the pitch have not seen him on the scoresheet but he has registered two assists.

Thoughts…

It’s early doors yet for Burnley in terms of progress in their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

One feature that has been seen is that the Clarets are not exactly full to the brim with goals – they have scored just three this season.

Whilst Vincent Kompany might be happy to stick with Rodriguez and Barnes, fan frustrations are understandable. Over recent seasons, neither player has been productive in front of goal. Neither has impressed since the 2018/19 season on the goal front. That season saw Barnes score 12 for Burnley in the Premier League and Rodriguez score 22 for West Brom in the Championship.

With figures as stark as those, Kompany might want to revisit any plans to bring in a striker with goals in his boots.