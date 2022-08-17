Blackburn Rovers talisman Brereton Diaz drawing further interest as Premier League new boys enter chase

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz is now drawing interest from Premier League new boys Bournemouth, The Guardian has said.

Blackburn Rovers will have known coming into this transfer window that Chilean star Brereton Diaz would almost certainly attract more interest ahead of the new season.

Rumours have persisted over the course of the summer and most recently, French side OGC Nice and Premier League side Everton have been heavily linked with the striker. Now, as per a new report from The Guardian, yet another Premier League side is keen.

It is now claimed that Bournemouth are showing interest in the 23-year-old striker.

Scott Parker believes he needs more firepower in his attacking ranks if he wants to keep the Cherries in the Premier League and Blackburn Rovers star Brereton Diaz is said to have been identified as an option at the top of the pitch. West Ham are also said to have looked at him, though their interest is unlikely to materialise into anything further at this point.

A fight to keep their star man…

After managing two goals and one assist in Rovers’ three opening games, Brereton Diaz has shown exactly why he’s such a key player at Ewood Park.

His stock has risen massively over the last 18 months and his increasing confidence has helped his development too. He’s become one of the Championship’s deadliest forwards, so it’s not a surprise to see him attract strong interest from elsewhere.

Rovers fans’ nerves heading into the final weeks of the window are understandable too. The club failed to recruit an Adam Armstrong replacement when he moved to Southampton and although they were bailed out somewhat by Brereton Diaz’s turnaround, it would be a massive blow to lose the Chilean this summer, even if they can land a replacement.

If the interest does develop into anything more serious, Blackburn Rovers will need to ensure they have a suitable replacement lined up if they want to avoid replicating previous mistakes.