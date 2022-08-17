Blackburn Rovers’ position on links with sought-after defender revealed after Bundesliga release

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a whole host of European additions this summer.

The appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson as boss and the arrival of new director of football Gregg Broughton have opened up links to a whole host of new areas, specifically in the Scandinavian game. Norwegian centre-back Lode is among those to have been linked, with Joerbladet stating on Tuesday that Rovers are among those keen on Lode after his recent release from Bundesliga side Schalke.

Now though, Blackburn Rovers’ position over Lode has been clarified by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Their new report states that the links are ‘wide of the mark’, adding that work permit difficulties that have already hindered Rovers would be an issue again.

Serie A side Salernitana and clubs from Turkey, Greece and America were also said to be keen on Joerbladet’s report.

In need of defensive reinforcements…

Although Lode isn’t a target, Blackburn Rovers will still be in the market for more centre-backs before the window slams shut.

Numbers are limited in Tomasson’s defensive ranks and injuries to Sam Barnes, Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton have only heightened the need for additions at the heart of defence. Youngster Ashley Phillips’ emergence on the first-team scene saw him partner Daniel Ayala at the heart of defence against West Brom, and they both impressed.

However, despite their form, relying on a 17-year-old and a player who has struggled with injuries wouldn’t be all that smart.

Blackburn Rovers are well aware of that thankfully though, with two more centre-backs wanted. Despite this, it seems Lode is not on their radar.