Birmingham City considering free transfer swoop for 26-year-old defender

Birmingham City are weighing up a move for former Arsenal and Swindon Town left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, Berkshire Live has said.

Birmingham City’s uncertain ownership situation has meant the Blues have had to be shrewd in the transfer market this summer.

So far this summer, all five additions have either been loan signings or free transfers, with John Ruddy the sole permanent signing. Now though, as per Berkshire Live, the Blues now have their eyes on another possible free agent swoop.

It is claimed that 26-year-old left-back Ormonde-Ottewill, who spent time on trial with Reading earlier this summer, is on the club’s radar.

John Eustace and co are considering offering the defender a deal at St. Andrew’s as he continues his search for a new club. Aberdeen are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation after Ormonde-Ottewill was unable to agree a deal with Reading after picking up an injury with the club.

A shrewd addition?

Sutton-born Ormonde-Ottewill has been playing his football in Holland since the summer of 2017.

He started out in Arsenal’s academy before signing for Swindon Town upon his release. With the Robins, he played 56 times before his departure. The ex-England youth international then worked his way through the leagues in The Netherlands, spending time with Helmond Sport, FC Dordrecht and Excelsior.

Ormonde-Ottewill can play anywhere up the left-hand side and he’s had a solid footballing education after time in Arsenal’s academy.

It remains to be seen if a move to Birmingham City comes to fruition, but he would be a low-risk signing for the Blues in their bid to keep costs down this summer.