Ben Garner offers update on Charlton Athletic man’s transfer situation

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has said there has been ‘nothing’ regarding a potential move away for Charlie Kirk, though he admitted anything can happen before the end of the window.

Charlton Athletic’s swoop for Kirk in August 2021 looked to be a great move for all parties involved.

He had starred with Crewe Alexandra and certainly deserved a move to a bigger club. However, he was unable to make an impact with the Addicks and ended up heading out on loan to Blackpool in January, who opted against triggering the permanent option in his deal this summer.

Now, Kirk is back at The Valley and he’s been back in the senior side, featuring frequently under Garner.

Speculation has circulated surrounding his future though and now, Garner has issued the latest on the situation.

Speaking with the South London Press, Garner eluded saying anything too concrete about his transfer fate though stated nothing looks on the cards at the moment. He said:

“There’s been nothing as far as I’m aware [a move away].

“I spoke to him on day one of pre-season and explained how we’re going to work here and what we’re going to do. And he’s doing great.

“As long as he’s in this building he is our player. I’ll be pleased if we keep working with him. But, as I said yesterday, the window is still open and anything can happen with any player in our squad. Every player has got a price, that goes all the way up to the Premier League.

“Any club can get a phone call tomorrow, there’s a big offer for one of your players and it changes things.”

Garner was full of praise for Kirk after his strong performance against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night. He spoke of his delight as the winger builds up confidence again following a challenging 2021/22 season.

A future at The Valley?

Kirk’s goal and assist in the 5-1 romp of Plymouth Argyle will surely boost his chances of earning a sustained stay in Charlton Athletic’s starting XI.

He has the exciting spark to be a valuable player for the Addicks in the present and the future and although his first year with the club didn’t go as planned, there’s plenty of time for him to turn that aroumd given the three years left on his contract.

As Garner said. it remains to be seen how the situation pans out over the final weeks of the summer. For now though, he seems more than happy to have Kirk on the books as he looks to lead a successful era with Charlton Athletic.