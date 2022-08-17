Antoine Semenyo latest: Crystal Palace looking like the front-runners ahead of Everton with Bristol City man set for Eagles talks

Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo has been heavily linked with a move away from Ashton Gate this week.

The Ghana international was first linked with Crystal Palace last weekend. It’s said that the Eagles have tracked Semenyo for a long time and are now weighing up a bid, with reports linking the likes of Bournemouth and Everton too.

Semenyo remains sidelined and is yet to feature for Bristol City yet this season. But what’s the latest on his potential Premier League move?

The latest…

After last night’s win over Luton Town, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson was quizzed on Semenyo’s links to the likes of Palace.

He said:

“There’s been speculation of course but the honest answer to that is not there haven’t been any bids, there’s been quite a bit of speculation but until there’s anything substantial I won’t comment anyway, but there’s nothing to comment on with that.”

And this morning, a report from 90min has revealed that Palace are set to make moves for both Semenyo and Ismaila Sarr at Watford.

90min’s report says that Palace have been watching Semenyo for ‘well over 12 months’ and that Patrick Vieira’s side are ‘now ready to make a move, with talks taking place’.

Everton meanwhile are said to have asked about Semenyo, and so the Toffees can’t be ruled out of this potential move just yet, but it certainly seems like Palace are the favourites as it stands.

Lastly, BristolWorld say that Bristol City won’t stand in Semenyo’s way this summer, providing that the club receives a suitable transfer offer – reports say that Bristol City will command upwards of £15million for Semenyo.

Semenyo then may have already played his last game for Bristol City. His sale would of course be a blow for Pearson, but it could give him some spending money in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

Bristol City are next in action against Cardiff City this weekend.