‘Absolutely dismal’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Reading v Blackburn Rovers

Reading host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow night and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has given his prediction ahead of the game.

Reading have had a pretty predictable start to proceedings. The Royals have three points from their opening three games, winning one and losing the other two. Paul Ince’s side were pushed aside in a 4-0 defeat last weekend against Rotherham United.

Blackburn Rovers have had a contrasting start to Reading, winning all three of their opening fixtures, conceding just one goal so far in the 2022/23 season. Their most recent victory came against West Brom last Sunday in what was a tough outing for both sides.

Now, Prutton has given his weekly Championship predictions and in this one, he has said Blackburn Rovers will come away with a 3-1 victory, saying:

“Reading were absolutely dismal at Rotherham on Saturday. To be three down before the 20-minute mark is unacceptable, and they will be keen to put things right.

“They do, however, come up against a Blackburn side in brilliant form at the start of the season and looking really strong under Jon Dahl Tomasson. Four from four for Rovers for me!”

Thoughts…

Blackburn Rovers finished 8th last season after a poor end to the season caused Tony Mowbray’s side to drop away from the top-six. The Rovers had a change of management this summer and it seems to be paying off with no second-tier team yet to match Blackburn Rovers’ quality on the pitch.

Reading are expected to be in another relegation battle this season and the Royals have had a subdued summer due to off-the-pitch issues. Ince has a tough year ahead of him and the odds are stacked against the club. Reading’s squad don’t seem cohesive yet and any sort of quality seems to be enough to get the win over the Royals at the moment.

The Championship is full of shocks and surprises and if Reading can cause an upset here then it could kick-start their season, but Blackburn will head down to Berkshire full of confidence and with many expecting them to claim another win.