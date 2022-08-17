‘A decision you have to make’ – West Brom boss explains reason for releasing 30-y/o

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has spoken out about the recent decision to release midfielder Romaine Sawyers, in an interview with Birmingham Live.

West Brom parted company with Sawyers after three years at the Hawthorns. The 30-year-old played 64 times for the Baggies in all competitions, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Bruce’s side chose not to trigger a one-year contract extension earlier this summer, and allowed the midfielder to be released. He subsequently joined fellow Championship side Cardiff City on a free transfer, scoring on his debut in the win over Norwich.

Sawyers is set to face his former side when the Bluebirds travel to West Brom this evening, and his former boss Bruce has had his say on why the player was released.

“I never saw him here, he was away already. Of course there was a decision to make,” Bruce told Birmingham Live.

“He was the other one we let go to make way for others. I hadn’t seen him, but it was a decision you have to make.

“I have to live with it, stand by it, that’s my job. The kid’s a good player, though, I know that.”

A justified decision by Bruce…

Had Sawyers remained at the Hawthorns beyond the summer, the recent acquisitions of John Swift and Jed Wallace would have likely resulted in him dropping down the pecking order anyway. The decision to release him may have been a surprise to some, but it is a decision that makes sense.

To only play 64 times in three years is also a sign that the Saint Kitts and Nevis international may be better suited elsewhere. Admittedly he did have lengthy injury lay-offs during his stint at West Brom, but he wasn’t always a regular starter even when fit.

His goal involvements tally of one goal and one assist is also less than impressive and Wallace has already matched his assist tally in just three games, and Swift has matched his goals tally in the same timeframe. However, it solidifies that Sawyers is better suited elsewhere, as he himself matched his goals tally in just one game at his new club.