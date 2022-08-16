West Brom eyeing up released Everton man

West Brom are exploring the option of bringing free-agent Fabian Delph to the club, as per Daily Mail print edition (via West Brom News).

Delph, 32, spent last season playing in the Premier League with Everton. The versatile midfielder has spent time with Manchester City before his move to Merseyside where he made 89 appearances and scored five times and proved to be a valuable asset for the English champions.

He was released by the Toffees at the end of last season after his performances helped guide Frank Lampard’s side to safety. Delph only featured 11 times last season due to injuries, but when fit some of his performances were excellent and he proved he could still hold his own against England’s top sides.

Now, it’s been revealed Steve Bruce is interested in the experienced midfielder and Delph could prove to be some kind of replacement for Alex Mowatt who has been recently loaned out to Middlesbrough.

Experience is everything…

The Baggies finished 10th last season and Bruce will be hoping to use his managerial experience to push them towards the top-six.

Delph has suffered with injury issues in the past, but the former Premier League winner could be a great asset in the second-tier if he remains fit. The Championship campaign is a long one and having a squad with sufficient depth is often one of the key factors as to where teams finish at the end of the season.

West Brom have started the season poorly with two draws and one defeat, but they have had a tough set of fixtures and the two points probably are better than they look.

The deadline for transfers is on September 1st but because Delph is a free agent, there isn’t as much of a rush to get this one over the line. However, the faster the Baggies can secure this one the better as getting Delph up to fitness may take time.