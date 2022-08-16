West Brom boss addresses ‘huge competition’ for Manchester City starlet as Stoke City battle Baggies for signing

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has confirmed his side’s interest in Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

Delap, 19, is set to receive his first proper taste of first-team football, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City prepared to loan the Englishman out this month.

He’s been linked with a Championship move in the past, but right now, West Brom and Stoke City seem to be the two Championship sides being mentioned most – John Percy revealed last night that the Potters remains hopeful of sealing a loan deal for Delap.

#Stoke transfer news – #Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu is set to sign on a season-long loan. Stoke are still hopeful of signing Man City striker Liam Delap on loan, despite competition from a number of other clubs including West Brom #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 15, 2022

And now, Bruce has addressed the rumours linking Delap with a loan move to The Hawthorns. After seeing Daryl Dike pick up another injury, Bruce looks to have been forced into the market for another striker – he told Express and Star when asked if he’s keen on Delap:

“Who wouldn’t be? We’ll see. Me and everybody else too [are interested]. He’s an outstanding talent. We’ve got huge competition.