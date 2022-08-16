Watford’s asking price for Newcastle United target Joao Pedro revealed

Pedro, 20, is already off the mark this season with one goal in his opening three league fixtures. The Brazilian forward played Premier League football last season and across 28 top-flight appearances, the versatile attacker scored three and assisted once. Pedro has Championship experience from his 2020/21 season with Watford and during this season he was able to tally nine goals and four assists across all competitions.

Newcastle have held an interest in Pedro for some time and just last night it was revealed the Magpies have had a bid of around £20million rejected. Newcastle United have just two strikers at the club and the addition of Pedro would bolster their attacking options.

Football Insider have now revealed the Hornets have responded to last night’s bid by upping the price by £10million with the report suggesting Eddie Howe considers Pedro a top priority target before the September 1st deadline.

Reinvestment is crucial…

Watford have already lost Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest and star-winger Ismaila Sarr is being linked to Leeds United among other clubs. Rob Edwards inherited a strong squad that was capable of achieving an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, but losing Dennis was a big blow and if Sarr and Pedro follow, then it does leave them weak up top.

The Watford board must reinvest some of the money received for the Dennis deal and do the same if Pedro departs because otherwise, the Hornets will lack the ability to sting teams on the break. The deadline for transfers is edging closer and the Watford recruitment team should have a list of targets ready to pursue if the Magpies meet the new asking price for Pedro this summer.

The Hornets have started the season well with two wins and a draw from their opening three games and they’ll see their game tonight against Birmingham City as a chance to extend their strong start.