Watford enter into talks to sign Southampton man

Watford are in talks to sign Southampton defender Jack Stephens, according to a report from The Athletic.

Watford have already made seven permanent signings so far this summer, with a further two arriving on season-long loan deals. But manager Rob Edwards is looking for more additions to help bolster his squad further in the hopes of achieving promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hornets played their first two games with a back-three, deploying Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta and Craig Cathcart in the heart of defence. But Edwards switched things up in their most recent outing against Burnley, playing a back four with Kabasele providing back up for his defensive partners from the previous two games.

Now they are looking to strengthen at the back and have entered into talks to sign Southampton’s Stephens. The Athletic have broke the news, but it is not yet known whether the deal would be a permanent or loan switch at this stage.

A solid addition…

Stephens has been a regular for Southampton in recent seasons and has experience playing at the top level. He also has some experience in the EFL after spells with Plymouth Argyle, Swindon Town and Middlesbrough, as well as 17 appearances for England’s youth teams, and so will be a solid addition to the Watford ranks.

He would certainly compete for a starting berth alongside the likes of Kabasele, Sierralta and Cathcart and is something different to what is already at Edwards’ disposal, and is rather versatile having played as a right-back, left-back and as a central-midfielder on occasion.

Watford have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer and have made some shrewd signings. With the addition to Stephens, this would boost their chances of achieving a place in the top six come the end of the season even further.