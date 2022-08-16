Watford enter discussions over swoop for exciting 19-year-old attacker

Watford are in discussions with Fluminense over a deal for attacker Matheus Martins, The Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal has said.

Watford’s attack could look quite different come the end of the summer transfer window.

Emmanuel Dennis has now joined Nottingham Forest while speculation continues to circulate regarding the futures of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro. New faces have come in too though, with Vakoun Bayo, Rey Manaj and Keinan Davis all arriving this summer.

Now, as per trusted reporter Leventhal, talks are taking place over the possibility of another attacking addition.

The Athletic’s Leventhal has said that discussions are being held with Brazilian giants Fluminense over forward Martins. The 19-year-old can play anywhere across the front three but mainly plays off the left-hand side for the South American side.

The 2021/22 campaign has seen him become a regular starter, notching up seven goals and two assists in 28 outings for the club.

Reviving a fruitful link?

Watford haven’t been afraid to dip their toes into the South American market in recent years and they’ve already done business with Fluminense in years gone by.

The two recruits they have snapped up from the club have both enjoyed success on these shores with the Hornets. Richarlison arrived from Fluminense before going onto bigger things with Everton and Spurs, while current star Pedro was also signed from the Brazilian outfit.

If Martins could enjoy a similar level of success then Rob Edwards and co could be in for an exciting addition if they can strike a deal.

However, it remains to be seen if the reported talks develop into anything serious over the final days and weeks of the transfer window.