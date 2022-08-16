‘They’ve had a tough start’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Sheffield United v Sunderland

Sheffield United host Sunderland at Bramall Lane in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday evening and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has had his say in his weekly predictions column.

Both Sheffield United and Sunderland have started their Championship campaigns steadily so far. The Blades have four points with one win, one draw and one defeat under their belts, but have faced three difficult sides in Watford, Millwall and Middlesbrough.

Sunderland sit in sixth place after three games played with five points, having won one and drawn the other two. Whilst they are also the division’s joint-highest scorers along with early league leaders Blackburn Rovers at this stage of the season.

The two sides face off against each other at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening in front of the Sky Sports cameras and the broadcaster’s pundit and presenter David Prutton has given his prediction in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website of how the game will pan out.

He predicts Sheffield United and Sunderland to play out a 1-1 draw in midweek, replicating their points haul from the weekend’s games.

“Sheffield United will have been disappointed not to have beaten Middlesbrough on Sunday, but they have had a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures and four points from the three games they’ve had is not a bad return at all,” he said.

“Sunderland may be a little shell-shocked by the way they were held against QPR on Saturday. But it will be a timely reminder to them that they have stepped up a level here from League One, and no Championship game is over until it’s over. It may be a draw again for both sides.”

Thoughts…

Both teams have started strongly and so a 1-1 draw looks to be a solid prediction from the Sky Sports pundit. Only one point separates the two sides as things stand and the gap could remain the same at the final whistle on Wednesday night.

The pair played out entertaining draws in their previous games against Middlesbrough and QPR respectively, and so for the same to happen again this time out would not be surprising whatsoever. However, both sides have enough to win here and so it could quite easily go either way.

Sunderland’s one win came away from home, whilst Sheffield United’s only win came at Bramall Lane and so could cancel each other out tomorrow as Prutton predicts.