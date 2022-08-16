‘They’ll pick up an important win here’ – Sheffield United v Sunderland prediction: The72

Sheffield United welcome Sunderland to Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening for another bout of Championship action.

The Blades have four points from their opening three games. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have had a tough set of fixtures to start the season, but they’ve managed quite well and they once again look destined to be in the play-off conversation.

As for Alex Neil’s Sunderland, they’ve started strongly following their promotion and whilst it’s unlikely they’ll keep this form up for another 43 games, they will take confidence in their squad’s performances which, as things stand, look far too good to go back down to League One this year.

Ahed of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sheffield United have one of the strongest squads in the league and they’ll pose every team problems this season. The Blades didn’t perform to their best against Middlesbrough but earned a draw last weekend and I think they’ll be Sunderland’s toughest test yet.

“Sunderland have a lot of attacking firepower and they do look dangerous, but too many times do they look shaky at the back and I think the absence of Daniel Ballard alongside the lack of Championship experience may show on Wednesday.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Sunderland

James Ray

“Sunderland will be without their best defender in Ballard and although Simms and Stewart might net goals to make this one a competitive contest, I reckon Sheffield United will have too much for Neil’s men.

“The Blades have quality in droves and they’re certainly contenders for promotion. In my eyes, they still need another striker unless they’re confident that one of Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster or someone else will come good, but I think they’ll pick up an important win here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland