‘They’ll enjoy themselves tomorrow’ – West Brom v Cardiff City prediction: The72

West Brom welcome Cardiff City to the Hawthorns in the Championship tomorrow night.

The Baggies have had a poor start to the season on paper, with one defeat and two draws and their only win coming against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup. However, when considering their performances and the level of opponents, their start might not be as bad as it seems.

Cardiff City have two wins in their opening three league games and the Bluebirds look like a much-improved side compared to last season, where they achieved an 18th place finish.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Steve Bruce’s side have lacked that cutting edge in the opening few weeks of the season, but they do look stronger than they did last year. The Baggies are more than capable of pushing towards the top-six this time around.

“Cardiff City have started strong, but West Brom is a whole new challenge. Steve Morison cannot afford to give the Baggies any sniff at goal in this one, but I think with the home backing, the Baggies will finally get their win.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-0 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“West Brom and Cardiff City have had some good games against each other over the years. It’s usually a high-scoring affair but tomorrow night, I think it will be cagey, made more so by the Baggies’ poor start to the season.

“The visit of Cardiff is perhaps Steve Bruce’s best chance to claim a league win so far this season, but it certainly won’t be easy with the Welsh outfit having bolstered well this summer.

“But West Brom still have promotion-quality within their ranks and I think they’ll enjoy themselves tomorrow, and claim all three points.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Cardiff City