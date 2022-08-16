Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United

Sunderland travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats have had an unbeaten start to life in the Championship with five points from their opening three outings. The Wearsiders began with a draw at home against Coventry City, before narrowly beating Bristol City and most recently they were involved in a 2-2 draw against QPR in what will be seen as two points dropped.

Sheffield United are promotion hopefuls this season, but their only win so far came against Millwall and their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough. Paul Heckingbottom’s side will need to build some momentum soon and with a tough three games on the horizon, now could be the perfect time.

Sunderland team news…

Alex Neil had been quite lucky with injuries, but that luck now seems to have ended.

Leon Dajaku missed last week’s action due to a thigh problem and a return date wasn’t set.

Star signing Daniel Ballard was sent to hospital due to a tackle in the opening stages of last Saturday’s game. The club revealed on Monday that Ballard suffered a fractured foot and whilst Neil didn’t put a timeframe on his return, it has been said he could be out for at least two months.

Niall Huggins will remain out as he has done since last October with the most recent update on the defender coming last month revealing the youngster had yet to return to full training.

Carl Winchester will miss this one with a back injury with the versatile midfielder’s return date currently unknown.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

O’Nien

Batth

Cirkin

Gooch

Evans

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Stewart

Simms

With Ballard and Winchester missing, Luke O’Nien could be the replacement Neil opts for after bringing him off the bench against QPR.

Elsewhere, the midfield two of Evans and Neil did slow during the QPR game, so Neil will have to manage his player’s fitness levels if they want to stay in control against Sheffield United.