Sunderland target set for medical today ahead of potential four-year deal

Sunderland target Jewison Bennette will travel to Sunderland today to complete a medical with details on the move revealed, as per reporter Danny Roberts.

Bennette, 18, is a Costa Rican international who became the youngest ever player to play for his country at just over 17-year-old. The exciting forward has two assists and a goal already this season and last year in Costa Rica’s top flight he contributed to five goals across 31 appearances.

Question marks were raised over Bennette’s eligibility for a work permit and a whilst he doesn’t tick the category of playing more than 70% of international games in the past year, Sunderland can submit an ‘extraordinary case’ whereby they claim the youngster is a talent who will finish his development in England.

Now, the recent update reveals Bennette will sign a four-year deal, but a loan back will not be involved in the deal…

🚨 | Jewison Bennette set to fly to England tomorrow to complete medical tests on Wednesday, ahead of move to Sunderland. “100% done – 4 year deal.” Move been agreed since last week and I’m told the move doesn’t include a loan back clause. #SAFC | @RokerReport pic.twitter.com/8l4koCQPqB — Danny Roberts (@DjRoberts22) August 15, 2022

The right move for both parties?

Sunderland have had a smart window so far, their business has been quiet at times, but their additions have been solid.

The deadline is edging closer and more urgency will be needed if the Black Cats want to strengthen all the necessary areas. This could begin with the addition of Bennette and whilst Sunderland are already quite strong in the wide department, the young teenager is an exciting arrival.

Given Bennette’s experience at both the domestic and international level, he will likely go straight into Alex Neil’s first-team plans and if he can hit the ground running in the Championship he could soon become a fan favourite.

The excitement amongst the fan base spiked when Bennette followed the club on Instagram yesterday, but that action was soon undone and whilst things look positive, transfer deals are never complete until the contract is signed.

Sunderland continue their Championship campaign with a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United this Wednesday.