‘Sums up the way things have gone’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Stoke City v Middlesbrough

Stoke City host Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow evening and Sky Sports’ pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels the game will pan out.

Both Stoke City and Middlesbrough have started their seasons slowly. The Potters have one win and two defeats in their first three games, whilst Boro are yet to get a win on the board so far, recording two draws and a loss.

Michael O’Neill’s side took on a Huddersfield Town side who were out of form on Saturday, with the Terriers having lost all three of their games in all competitions prior to the weekend. But Stoke City came away with nothing from the John Smith’s Stadium at the weekend.

Middlesbrough on the other hand put in a gutsy showing against Sheffield United, twice coming from behind to draw level. The points were shared after a 2-2 draw at the Riverside, and they will be hoping to go one better this time out.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, David Prutton opted for a 2-1 away victory, with Boro getting the win they so desperately need.

“Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday,” he said.

“The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O’Neill.

“Middlesbrough have not quite got off to the start to the season many were predicting, but there were some signs of life as they battled for a draw against Sheffield United on Sunday. This could be a first win of the season for Chris Wilder’s side.”

Thoughts…

Middlesbrough are showing signs that they are improving after their slow start, and despite not having a win under their belts yet, the performance against the Blades was impressive and so they should have enough to get the better of Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium as Prutton says.

Stoke City weren’t outperformed at Huddersfield Town and the pundit’s comments that they should have came away with a point, proves they wasted their chances. They will need to improve if they are going to get anything against Chris Wilder’s side tomorrow evening.

Boro have conceded six goals in their first games, scoring five and so there is likely to be goals when they face Stoke City this weekend. Prutton’s prediction of both teams to score and Boro to come away with the win looks to be a solid bet.