Sheffield United dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed striker Billy Sharp will be absent from Wednesday’s clash with Sunderland through injury.

Sheffield United veteran Sharp withdrew from the Blades’ clash with Middlesbrough at the weekend.

He started for Heckingbottom’s men before being taken off at half time. It was his first start of the new season after appearances off the bench against Watford, Millwall and in the cup against West Brom, but it now seems as though a stint on the sidelines awaits.

As quoted by The Star, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom stated that although there is not a timeframe on Sharp’s injury, he will be absent from Wednesday’s home time against Sunderland.

The club are waiting for the swelling to go down before he can undergo a scan after rolling his ankle in the early stages of Saturday’s tie.

Here’s what he had to say on the situation: