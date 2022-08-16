Sheffield United dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed striker Billy Sharp will be absent from Wednesday’s clash with Sunderland through injury.
Sheffield United veteran Sharp withdrew from the Blades’ clash with Middlesbrough at the weekend.
He started for Heckingbottom’s men before being taken off at half time. It was his first start of the new season after appearances off the bench against Watford, Millwall and in the cup against West Brom, but it now seems as though a stint on the sidelines awaits.
As quoted by The Star, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom stated that although there is not a timeframe on Sharp’s injury, he will be absent from Wednesday’s home time against Sunderland.
The club are waiting for the swelling to go down before he can undergo a scan after rolling his ankle in the early stages of Saturday’s tie.
Here’s what he had to say on the situation:
“There’s not a timeframe yet.
“He’s not had a scan yet because it swelled up.
“He did it after 10 or 15 minutes; he stood on an opponents’ foot and rolled his ankle. It seized up at half time, we’ll wait for the swelling to go down and see what happens. Certainly he’ll miss tomorrow but the swelling suggests there’s some damage.
“We’ve had some innocuous ones in recent weeks and hopefully we’ve had them all at once.”
The Blades’ striker options…
Sheffield United are no stranger to limited options at the top of the pitch. Attacking midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye have had to deputise up front last season and the latter has continued in the role this season.
Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie are fit again and back amongst the squad so it remains to be seen if either can come into the starting XI.
Daniel Jebbison, who missed out on the matchday squad last time out, is another option at the top of the pitch.
It will be hoped that Sharp can recover sooner rather than later as he prepares to sit out of the clash with Sunderland on Wednesday night.