Released Middlesbrough man training with Bristol City

Released Middlesbrough man Sol Bamba is currently training with Bristol City, reports BristolWorld.

Bamba, 37, was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

The 46-time Ivory Coast international is best known in England for his time with the likes of Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, and he could be about to add another club to that list.

An emerging report from Bristol World has revealed that Bamba is currently training with the Robins’ first-team, with Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson low on centre-back options with the likes of Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas and Rob Atkinson all carrying knocks.

Bamba was a favoured name during his time with both Cardiff City and Middlesbrough – last year, Bamba took four months out of the game as he battled Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but looked sharp upon his return.

He’s a commanding and physical centre-back and he could be exactly what Pearson needs to get his Bristol City side back on track after a tough start to the new season.

One last dance?

At age 37, Bamba surely doesn’t have many years left at Championship level. Last season with Boro though, he proved that he can sill compete at this level, coming into the side more so at the end of the season when Middlesbrough were pushing for a play-off spot.

He could certainly do a job at Bristol City this season. Pearson will no doubt be taking a closer look at him over the next couple of weeks and after seeing his side start the season poorly, Pearson will surely want someone with experience and leadership to come into the side, and Bamba would offer just that.

Bristol City return to action at home to Luton Town tonight.