Preston North End’s price demands revealed as Middlesbrough hold talks with Emil Riis

Preston North End want ‘more than’ £10million for Emil Riis, who is being eyed up by Middlesbrough.

An emerging report from The Northern Echo has revealed that Middlesbrough have held talks with Preston North End striker Riis, 24, but that the Lilywhites are determined to keep hold of the Dane.

Despite that, The Northern Echo say that Preston want more than £10million to part ways with the striker who scored 16 goals in the Championship last season.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is still in the market for a new striker this summer, despite having added Matthew Hoppe and Marcus Forss to his ranks already.

Names like Jorgen Strand Larsen have been recently linked, with Southampton’s Adam Armstrong mentioned earlier this summer.

Riis though is the latest name being linked with a move to the Riverside and unless Boro can cough up in excess of £10million, then it doesn’t look like they’ll be signing Riis.

Interestingly, Preston North End released a club statement earlier this morning, stating that they ‘have not currently received any acceptable offers for any of our players’.

£10million – a fair price?

Riis certainly proved his worth in the Championship last season. He ran the Preston front-line and proved to be an effective Championship striker, and this £10milliojn price tag – whether right or not – is indicative of their determination to keep the striker this summer.

He’s under contract until 2025 and so there’s absolutely no pressure for the Lilywhites to sell one of their star men. But with Boro looking desperate to add another striker this summer, and having made a lot of money from the sales of Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence, Preston may be looking to take advantage of that by slapping a healthy price tag on Riis.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this potential move develops anymore before the end of the transfer window in two weeks. For now though, it looks like an open-and-shut case.