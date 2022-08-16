Portsmouth’s new stance on pursuit of non-league star revealed

Portsmouth are set to end their pursuit of Barnet attacker Ephron Mason-Clarke, as per The News.

Mason-Clark, 22, is currently playing for Barnet in the National League.

The young attacker can fill a gap across the forward line and he’s already off the mark this season. Mason-Clark has one goal in his only league game so far this year and he’ll be looking to improve on last year’s six-goal season. The youngster has been with Barnet since they were in League Two back in 2016 and he even featured as a 17-year-old in the fourth-tier.

Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth have been patient in adding players to their ranks, especially in the forward areas. The likes of Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott and Colby Bishop are all now on board as options at the top of the pitch after a slow start to the window though.

However, The News are now reporting that Portsmouth are set to bring an end to their pursuit of the Barnet star and turn their attentions to other options before the window comes to a close.

Looking in the right area…

Cowley has already outlined that he’s looking for extra reinforcements in the attacking areas and after they lost their goal-scoring talents in George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien, alongside playmaker Marcus Harness, they were lacking depth in forward options.

Pompey have added the likes of Owen Dale and Joe Pigott to their side, but across a long League One season, they will need all the depth they can get.

Cowley’s side have started the season unbeaten with one win and two draws in their opening three league games. Pompey finished 10th place last time out and the expectation this season is for them to push closer to the top-six.

Pompey look to continue their unbeaten start against Cambridge United tonight at Fratton Park.