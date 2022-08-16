Oxford United keen on West Brom man, report reveals

Oxford United have expressed an interest in West Brom defender Ethan Ingram, according to a report from The Athletic.

West Brom have two players ahead of Ingram in the pecking order at right-back, with Darnell Furlong the regular choice, and Taylor Gardner-Hickman often providing cover from the bench.

Ingram made his debut in the 6-0 Carabao Cup second round defeat to Arsenal last season, and has appeared on the bench on another four occasions.

He is not likely to be given playing time at the Hawthorns this season and Oxford United have now expressed an interest in bringing him to the Kassam Stadium this summer according to The Athletic.

The U’s are in need of a right-back this summer following the sale of Anthony Forde to Wrexham, leaving Sam Long as the club’s only option in that position as things stand. He would likely come straight in to compete with Long at right-back if a deal is finalised.

A move that makes sense for all parties…

With playing time at a premium for Ingram at West Brom, he needs to be getting regular minutes and so a loan deal to Oxford United would allow the 19-year-old to gain valuable experience at senior level, playing in a competitive league such as League One.

The Baggies will also benefit. If the loan deal materialises and he does indeed play a part for Oxford United this season, he will likely return a better player and could make a push to feature in the first-team fold for Steve Bruce.

Finally, Karl Robinson’s side in the third tier will be getting a young, hungry and exciting prospect to add to their ranks. He could prove to be a vital addition over the course of the season, not only because of his potential, but due to their lack of options in this position.