Newcastle United see £20m bid rejected for Watford ace

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Watford have rejected a huge bid from Newcastle United for Joao Pedro.

Watford reject £20m bid from Newcastle United for forward Joao Pedro. Told that he’s not for sale. #JoaoPedro #NUFC #WatfordFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 15, 2022

20-year-old Pedro has been at Vicarage Road since joining the Hornets from Brazilian side Fluminense at the turn of January 2020.

Watford’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship means that players wishing to play at a higher level are prime targets to be picked off.

That seems to be the case here as Eddie Howe’s Magpies outfit swoop in with a high-value bid for Brazilian youngster Pedro.

Who is Joao Pedro?

Pedro joined the Hornets as a teenager, arriving from Fluminense at the start of 2020 after a deal struck in 2018.

Since arriving at Vicarage Road, the young striker-cum-winger has featured 77 times for the club, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists.

41 of these appearances have come in the Championship and returned ten goals and three assists.

Three of those Championship appearances, plus one goal, have come this season – a campaign where Watford will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League.

Watford obviously value Pedro’s ability and importance and a measure of that is that they have rejected Newcastle United’s advances.

Thoughts…

Newcastle United are spending well this summer, and this £20million bid for Joao Pedro is evidence of that.

It is a big price to come in at and Watford turning it down flat is also a big decision by the Hertfordshire outfit.

The Hornets were always going to have to readjust their squad, relegation does tend to lead to that happening.

They will also have to be wary of another approach by the Magpies, should one be forthcoming.

Premier League pockets are usually deep and Newcastle United’s are, perhaps, a little deeper than some.

Should Howe’s side want the 20-year-old, then a higher bid for his services must surely test Watford’s resolve to keep him.