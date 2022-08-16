Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City

Middlesbrough travel to Stoke City tomorrow evening in the Sky Bet Championship.

Middlesbrough haven’t really got their season up and running just yet, as they remain one of six sides yet to record a victory after three games played. They have faced some tough opponents, drawing with both West Brom and Sheffield United at home, sandwiched either side of a disappointing loss to QPR at Loftus Road.

They will want to improve a great deal from their last Championship away day, when they travel to Stoke City tomorrow evening. The Potters have won one and lost two so far, with both defeats coming away from home and their only victory coming at the Bet365 Stadium.

Middlesbrough team news

Boro boss Chris Wilder admitted that he played defender Dael Fry for too long in the Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley last week, especially considering his recent injury issues. Despite him having been taken off at half-time against the Blades on Sunday, this was believed to be tactical and so he is expected to be fit to face Stoke City tomorrow.

Elsewhere, midfielder Matt Crooks missed out against Sheffield United through illness, with Paddy McNair coming into midfield in his place and he could deputise again if Crooks isn’t well enough to start. However, Wilder stated in his press conference that last season’s top scorer should be involved tomorrow.

Right-back Darnell Fisher remains a long-term absentee as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Both of last week’s new signings are also in contention to start. Matthew Hoppe arrived from Real Mallorca on a permanent deal and came off the bench in stoppage time against the Blades, whilst Alex Mowatt also made his debut last weekend as a substitute. The pair could be handed starts if Wilder sees fit.

Predicted XI

Zack Steffen (GK)

Isaiah Jones

Anfernee Dijksteel

Darragh Lenihan

Paddy McNair

Ryan Giles

Jonny Howson

Riley McGree

Alex Mowatt

Matthew Hoppe

Chuba Akpom

Two changes are expected from the side that drew with Paul Heckingbottom’s side, with new signings Hoppe and Mowatt replacing Marcus Forss and Dael Fry.

Fry had a torrid first-half against Sheffield United as he makes his way back to full fitness. If he misses out, McNair would slot into the back-three in his absence. Mowatt would start on the left of the centre of midfield, with Hoppe replacing Forss up top for both players to have their full debuts.