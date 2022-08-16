Middlesbrough enquire about Preston North End man, report claims

Middlesbrough have enquired about Preston North End striker Emil Riis, reports claim.

Riis, 24, joined Preston North End at the start of the 2020/21 season. He’d endured a tough first season in front of goal, scoring just twice in 38 league outings, but he burst into life last time round.

The Dane scored an impressive 16 goals and recorded a further five assists in 44 league outings for the Lilywhites.

Now though, reports claim that Middlesbrough have made an enquiry for the striker, with Chris Wilder looking for a new striker before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st.

Boro have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks, including FC Groningen’s Jorgen Strand Larsen, but a move for Riis might be more financially feasible.

The Dane still won’t come cheap – he’s under contract until 2025 after signing an extended deal last October.

Is Riis the answer?

Whether the report has substance remains to be seen. But it seems like an unusual, somewhat random link.

Riis proved himself to be a good Championship striker last season and at 24 years old, he remains a relatively young player too.

He’d certainly bolster Wilder’s attacking options but he perhaps wouldn’t be the answer to his goal-scoring problems.

Riis, in fairness, has one good season of Championship football behind him – Wilder needs a goal-scorer who can fire his side right up to the top of the Championship table.

As for Preston, they surely won’t entertain a potential sale of their star striker, with Ryan Lowe’s side looking like top-six contenders after a strong summer in the transfer window, and a strong start to the new season.

But it’s an interesting one for sure.

Preston next face Rotherham United tonight whilst Boro travel to Stoke City tomorrow night.