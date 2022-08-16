Leeds United talent on the brink of loan move, Hartlepool United held talks over deal

Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry is reportedly heading for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on loan.

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has used his links to the Scottish game well this summer, bringing in a number of players he became aware of during his time as a manager north of the border.

One player who was said to be on his radar earlier this summer was Leeds United’s former Motherwell starlet McKinstry.

However, reports emerged from The Sun on Monday stating the talented midfielder was now fielding Scottish interest, with Motherwell keen on bringing him back after talks with Hartlepool United failed to reach a resolution, with negotiations dependent on him signing a new deal at Elland Road.

Now though, it seems McKinstry is heading out on loan.

Football Insider states that Motherwell have beat Hartlepool United and other Scottish sides to a season-long loan agreement.

The 19-year-old is expected to wrap up a deal in the coming days.

Still in need of a creative attacker?

Following the departure of Luke Molyneux, the Pools have made some additions that could arguably fill the void.

Jake Hastie, Wes McDonald and Ellis Taylor are all attack-minded wingers but the former has been used as a striker of late. Callum Cooke is a forward-thinking midfielder but it remains to be seen if he can manage a similar output to Molyneux.

It can be argued that a real dynamo is needed in attacking midfield before the window slams shut, and someone that can ideally play in a range of attacking roles like Molyneux did. However, it remains to be seen if that player can be found as deadline day moves closer and closer.