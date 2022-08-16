Latest West Brom news: Baggies eyeing Manchester City man, free agent midfielder linked + more

West Brom have endured a tough start to the season, having yet to win in any of their opening three league fixtures.

West Brom lost away at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday. The defeat leaves the Baggies in 20th place of the table, with a home game against Cardiff City on the agenda tomorrow night.

There’s still plenty enough time for Steve Bruce to drag this West Brom side up the table, and a few more additions this summer would surely help that.

One player being linked with a move to The Hawthorns is Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

Son of Rory, Liam Delap has been given the green light to leave the Etihad on loan this summer, but John Percy says that Stoke City are still hopeful of bringing in the youngster this summer.

Elsewhere, West Brom are being linked with a former Manchester City man in Fabian Delph.

Reports (via West Brom News) say that the Baggies are keen on signing Delph this summer, after he was let go by Everton at the end of last season.

One player who’s recently left The Hawthorns though is Alex Mowatt. He’s joined Middlesbrough on loan for the season and Bruce explained the decision to Express and Star, saying: