Latest Watford news: Hornets talking to Southampton man, striker wanted by PL club + more

Watford return to action away at Birmingham City tonight, with a win able to take them up into 1st place of the Championship table.

Rob Edwards has made a strong start to life as Watford manager. His side have claimed seven points from their opening three games, keeping two clean sheets in the process as well.

They face Birmingham City tonight, with Blues managed by former Hornets skipper John Eustace, and Watford go into this game after a flurry of transfer stories over the past 24 hours.

The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has revealed that Watford are in ‘ongoing’ talks for Southampton defender Jack Stephens and Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause, whilst Edwards’ side are also in talks to sign Fluminense attacker Matheus Martins:

🚨News: #WatfordFC transfers • Talks ongoing for 2 CBs Jack Stephens (#SaintsFC) & Kortney Hause (#AVFC) • Talks with Fluminense re forward Matheus Martins, prev signed Richarlison (#THFC) & Joao Pedro (wanted by #NUFC) from 🇧🇷 club. ✍🏻 @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/fq8c9GVM9r — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 16, 2022

Watford then look keen to add to their defensive ranks before the end of this summer’s transfer window. Interestingly though, Leventhal confirms Newcastle United’s interest in Joao Pedro at the end of that tweet.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian over the past 24 hours. First, reports revealed that Eddie Howe’s side have had a £20million bid rejected for the striker, before it was then suggested that Watford wanted £30million for the 20-year-old.

Then, contrasting reports claimed that Watford want £35million for Pedro this summer.

For Watford then, after recently losing Emmanuel Dennis, they could yet suffer another key departure this summer if Pedro moves to Newcastle.

But Edwards has a few more additions on the horizon which – whilst they’re in a different department to Dennis and Pedro – will surely bolster the club’s promotion credentials.

Tonight’s game at St Andrew’s kicks off at 7:45pm.