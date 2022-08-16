Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Latest Sunderland news: Black Cats keen on Manchester United man, transfer target set for medical + more

byLuke Phelps
16 August 2022
2 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start to life back in the Championship, with Alex Neil’s side currently sat in 6th place of the table.

Sunderland have taken five points from their opening three Championship fixtures, having drawn at home to QPR in their last league outing.

Few would’ve expected the Black Cats to hit the ground running like they have, but it comes after a summer of shrewd spending, with more expected.

And one player who looks set to move to the Stadium of Light is Jewison Bennette – the Costa Rican is reported to be travelling ton Wearside today to undergo a medical, ahead of a potential four-year deal:

Meanwhile, it’s said that Sunderland are among the clubs keen on signing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan.

The Ivorian spent last season on loan with Rangers where he scored three goals in the Scottish top flight, and now it’s being reported that the 20-year-old will be loaned out again.

Sunderland and Blackpool are among the English sides interested, with interest coming from abroad as well.

Lastly, Neil revealed after the QPR game last weekend that summer signing Dan Ballard has sustained a nasty-looking injury.

He told ChronicleLive after the game:

“It doesn’t look good.

“He’s away to hospital now so we’ll see how he is. It’s a massive blow, because Dan Ballard is a key player who we have spent money on to improve the squad.”

Ballard played in all three of Sunderland’s opening league fixtures but now looks set to spend some time on the sidelines, in what is a huge blow for the player and for Sunderland.

The Black Cats return to action against Sheffield United tomorrow night, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Article

Beale reveals QPR's stance over starlet's immediate future amid League One, League Two interest

byJames Ray
16 August 2022
2 minute read
No comments
Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0