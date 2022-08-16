Latest Sunderland news: Black Cats keen on Manchester United man, transfer target set for medical + more

Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start to life back in the Championship, with Alex Neil’s side currently sat in 6th place of the table.

Sunderland have taken five points from their opening three Championship fixtures, having drawn at home to QPR in their last league outing.

Few would’ve expected the Black Cats to hit the ground running like they have, but it comes after a summer of shrewd spending, with more expected.

And one player who looks set to move to the Stadium of Light is Jewison Bennette – the Costa Rican is reported to be travelling ton Wearside today to undergo a medical, ahead of a potential four-year deal:

🚨 | Jewison Bennette set to fly to England tomorrow to complete medical tests on Wednesday, ahead of move to Sunderland. “100% done – 4 year deal.” Move been agreed since last week and I’m told the move doesn’t include a loan back clause. #SAFC | @RokerReport pic.twitter.com/8l4koCQPqB — Danny Roberts (@DjRoberts22) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, it’s said that Sunderland are among the clubs keen on signing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan.

The Ivorian spent last season on loan with Rangers where he scored three goals in the Scottish top flight, and now it’s being reported that the 20-year-old will be loaned out again.

Sunderland and Blackpool are among the English sides interested, with interest coming from abroad as well.

As it stands today, Manchester United are looking to loan out Amad Diallo this season. His representative Michaël N’Cho is currently talking with various interested clubs, including Blackpool, Sunderland, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) August 15, 2022

Lastly, Neil revealed after the QPR game last weekend that summer signing Dan Ballard has sustained a nasty-looking injury.

He told ChronicleLive after the game:

“It doesn’t look good.

“He’s away to hospital now so we’ll see how he is. It’s a massive blow, because Dan Ballard is a key player who we have spent money on to improve the squad.”

Ballard played in all three of Sunderland’s opening league fixtures but now looks set to spend some time on the sidelines, in what is a huge blow for the player and for Sunderland.

The Black Cats return to action against Sheffield United tomorrow night, with the game kicking off at 8pm.