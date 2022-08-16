Latest Stoke City news: Manchester City man wanted, Potters closing in on PL outcast + more

Stoke City have had a tough start to what is their fifth season back in the Championship, with the Potters currently sat in 16th.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side have claimed just three points from their opening three games, having lost their last two in all competitions.

Of course, we’ve only just began what is a long-haul season, and there’s still plenty enough time for the Potters to climb up the table, but it’s been a tough start nevertheless.

This month’s transfer window could help to get Stoke’s season onto a more positive track though, with O’Neill being linked with a couple of exciting potential transfers.

John Percy took to Twitter last night to reveal two pieces of exciting Potters news – the first being that Brentford’s Tariqe Fosu is set to join on a season-long loan, and the second being that Stoke remain ‘hopeful’ of sealing a loan deal for Manchester City striker Liam Delap:

#Stoke transfer news – #Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu is set to sign on a season-long loan. Stoke are still hopeful of signing Man City striker Liam Delap on loan, despite competition from a number of other clubs including West Brom #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 15, 2022

Fosu has fallen out of favour since Brentford’s promotion last year, making just the one Premier League appearance last season after featuring 41 times during their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign.

Delap meanwhile – son of former Stoke City favourite Rory Delap – has been given the green light to leave Manchester City on loan, with Stoke and West Brom looking like the most keen sides at this point.

Lastly, the Potters announced yesterday that the club has added three new faces to their U21 side, including Edwin Andersson from Chelsea.

Stoke City return to action v Middlesbrough tomorrow night, with the game getting underway at 7:45pm.