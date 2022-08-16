Joao Pedro’s stance on potential move from Watford to Newcastle United revealed

Watford striker Joao Pedro is ‘interested in a move to Newcastle United’, reports ChronicleLive.

Pedro, 20, has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side are said to have had a £20million bid for the Brazilian striker knocked back, with some reports claiming that Watford want up to £35million for Pedro.

Now though, an emerging report from ChronicleLive has revealed that Pedro ‘is interested in a move to Newcastle United’ this summer, but that ‘Watford are adamant the forward is going nowhere’.

Watford have already sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest this summer, with Ismaila Sarr also attracting strong Premier League interest ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline.

Losing Pedro and/or Sarr would be a huge, huge dent to Watford’s chances this season, especially after they’ve started so well under new manager Rob Edwards.

Pedro scored the only goal in Watford’s opening game of the 2022/23 season – a 1-0 win over Sheffield United – and he’s looked sharp since, with the Hornets sat in 3rd ahead of their trip to Birmingham City tonight.

Going nowhere…

It seemed obvious from the outset that Pedro would be going nowhere this summer. That could of course change if Newcastle United table an offer that’s too good for Watford to refuse, but after losing Dennis, it seemed like Watford would shut up shop in terms of outgoings.

Fans may not be so keen to hear that Pedro is open to joining Newcastle United this summer, but ChronicleLive’s report states that Pedro isn’t the kind to angle for a move in the final week of this transfer window.

What it seems like now, for Watford, is that they have one season to return to the Premier League, or the likes of Pedro and Sarr will then be moving on.

Sarr is under contract until 2024 and Pedro until 2027, so a Sarr sale seems more likely next summer if Watford don’t go up but keeping hold of Pedro – especially if he has a strong season – will be difficult.

Watford’s game v Birmingham City tonight kicks off at 7:45pm.