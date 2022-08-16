‘I’ve knocked it down’ – Alex Neil issues potentially bleak Sunderland transfer update

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has suggested that he won’t be signing any more players this summer.

The Black Cats have returned to the Championship and they’ve started well. Sunderland have picked up five points from their opening three games and remain unbeaten in the league.

Neil took the helm of Sunderland back in February and his side went on a long unbeaten run in the league which is still holding strong now.

The Wearsiders’ recruitment was vital as they prepared for life in the second-tier and whilst their new additions have been strong, there probably hasn’t been enough of them.

The Black Cats still find themselves lacking depth in some areas and now, speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Sheffield United, Neil had this to say:

Alex Neil asked if he's going to knock on the door to ask for more signings. 'I can't knock any more. There's no door any more. I've knocked it down.'#safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) August 16, 2022

A huge risk…

Few managers resonate with Sunderland fans during their time at the club, but Neil is an exception. The Scot, who has Premier League experience, seems to understand the ethos on Wearside.

The former Norwich City boss is also well aware of his capabilities and during his first interview admitted his doubts over dropping to League One.

Neil doesn’t sound too pleased with the current transfer situation surrounding the club and with just a couple of weeks to go until the September 1st deadline, more urgency is needed. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and Head of Recruitment Stuart Harvey will be feeling the pressure as Sunderland fans demand more movement on the transfer front.

Sunderland have been linked with Amad Diallo as of late and Jewison Bennette is reportedly set to join the club, but none of these players cover the weak areas mainly in the midfield and defence.

If Sunderland don’t recruit appropriately in the next couple weeks then the Black Cats could risk seeing their strong start to the season peter out.