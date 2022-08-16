Huddersfield Town team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City

Huddersfield Town journey to Norfolk to clash with Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

The Terriers will undoubtedly be looking to build upon their convincing win at the weekend against Stoke City after losing their first two league matches. The Yorkshire side will also be aiming to improve defensively, having failed to keep a clean sheet yet this season.

The Canaries will be looking to get their promotion expectations back on track, currently sitting rock-bottom of the table after losing two of their first three league fixtures.

A win for Huddersfield Town could see them potentially move into a play-off spot, moving above clubs such as Burnley and Birmingham City in the process.

Norwich City could move out of the relegation zone if they are able to take all three points.

Huddersfield Town team news

Midfielder David Kasumu continues to be unavailable, sustaining a hamstring injury during his debut for the club against Burnley.

The Terriers will also be without experienced centre-back Matty Pearson after he picked up a foot injury during a pre-season friendly against Bolton Wanderers.

Despite both players being unavailable for selection, Huddersfield Town currently have no other new injuries to contend with.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Turton

Lees

Nakayama

Kesler Hayden

Hogg

Rudoni

Ruffels

Anjorin

Ward

Thomas

After a couple of poor results, Huddersfield Town looked a lot sharper and clinical in the final third against Stoke City with veteran striker Danny Ward proving how integral to the team he is.

The 30-year-old centre-forward has found the net twice in his first three Championship games and could cause problems for a Norwich City side looking to reignite their league form.

The match kicks off at 19:45m this evening.