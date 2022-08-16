‘Have what it takes to win’ – Shrewsbury Town v Derby County prediction: The72

Derby County make the journey to Shropshire to face Shrewsbury Town in League One action on Tuesday night.

Derby County returned to winning ways at the weekend, bouncing back from their defeat to Charlton Athletic with a home victory over Barnsley. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s first-half strike proved to be the vital goal as Josh Benson halved the deficit on 64 minutes.

Liam Rosenior’s side sit 7th after three games and tonight, they travel to 15th place Shrewsbury Town.

The Shrews are among the clutch of sides tied on four points after a win, a draw and a loss in their opening three. They picked up their first league win last time out though, overcoming Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 away from home in an impressive result for Steve Cotterill’s side.

Now, ahead of tonight’s clash, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Derby County have the squad to overcome any side in League One on their day and with the backing of a sold-out away end, the Rams should feel confident of taking all three points back to Pride Park tonight.

“However, Cotterill’s side are capable of giving the top sides in the league a run for their money on their day. They showed just that against Wycombe so Rosenior and co should be aware of the challenge ahead.

“That said though, I think the Rams have what it takes to win, though it could be a tight one.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“Derby County look good this season. Their summer signings have slotted into Liam Rosenior’s set up nicely and I think they’ll be able to last the pace this season.

“That being said, Shrewsbury Town look quite strong this time round and tonight’s game could prove to be Derby’s hardest of the season so far.

“It should be a really exciting game with Shrewsbury strong at home, and Derby looking less strong on the road as they do at home.

“I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Derby County