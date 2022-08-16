Coventry City’s hefty eight-figure valuation of star man revealed amid Everton claims

Coventry City star Gyokeres’ performances in Sky Blue have been catching the eyes of other clubs for some time now.

Everton were linked with a move for the Swedish star as they struggle for goals in the absence of the sidelined Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Speculation has been rife since then and now, a report from Football League World has claimed a hefty price tag has been slapped on Gyokeres’ head.

It is said that Everton will need to part ways with £15m to tempt Coventry City into selling the striker this summer.

The interest comes after the towering striker managed 18 goals and five assists in 47 games across all competitions last season. He was a key part of Mark Robins’ success in the Championship and he opened his account for this season in impressive fashion against Sunderland, slamming home from outside the box.

A hefty figure…

Coventry City have shown their ability to recruit and develop promising players before allowing them to move onto bigger things in years gone by and it certainly seems as though Gyokeres is one that trajectory.

The Swede still has two years remaining on his contract too, so unless the Sky Blues are in desperate need of the funds, they’re well within their rights to slap a £15m price tag on his head this summer.

It remains to be seen if the reported valuation is enough to fend off interest from the likes of Everton though with a little over two weeks left before the window slams shut on September 1st.