Club Brugge’s latest stance on Sheffield United ace Berge revealed with two PL sides also keen

Sheffield United are expecting a fresh incoming bid from Club Brugge for Sander Berge, whilst they also face interest from two Premier League sides, according to The Athletic.

Sheffield United have already reportedly rejected an offer of €15million plus add-ons from Club Brugge this summer, as they look to keep hold of their star man beyond the transfer deadline at the start of next month.

He is a man in demand, and given his impressive form since making the switch to Bramall Lane, it is easy to see why.

Berge has continued from where he left off last season, and has scored two goals in his first three games so far in the 2022/23 campaign, netting in the 2-0 victory over Millwall and in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

According to The Athletic, Club Brugge are prepared to persist in their pursuit for the 24-year-old and will look to place a fresh bid for the Norwegian international. However, there is also interest from the Premier League, with two sides interested. The Blades would consider a serious offer for Berge, although their asking price is believed to be £35million.

Accepting a bid for Berge has it’s pros and cons…

On one hand, Berge being sold to either Club Brugge, a Premier League side or elsewhere means they would be losing arguably their best player, and he would be someone manager Paul Heckingbottom would find hard to replace.

Yet there are just over two weeks left of the transfer window and so if an exit was completed, Sheffield United should have enough time to scout players and finalise a deal to bring someone in and try to fill the void.

A bid over the €15million plus add-ons that was previously offered would be a huge cash injection for the Blades, especially if they can get a bid close to their asking price of £35million. Not only could they splash out on a suitable replacement, but they could also reinvest this money into the rest of the squad in the hopes of securing a place in the top six for the second year running.