Bristol City’s stance on Semenyo revealed amid Crystal Palace and Everton links

Bristol City will not stand in Antoine Semenyo’s way ‘if a Premier League club came in’, and Semenyo stressed his desire to leave, an emerging report from Bristol World claims.

Semenyo, 22, has been in transfer headlines for the past 48 hours.

It was revealed on Sunday that Crystal Palace were keen on the Ghana international, and that Patrick Vieira’s side were readying a £12million bid for the attacker.

Then, a report from Daily Mail yesterday revealed that Premier League duo Bournemouth and Everton are also keen on Semenyo, who is yet to feature for Bristol City this season owing to injury.

Daily Mail’s report also revealed that Bristol City want an ‘initial fee’ of £15million for Semenyo who is out of contract next year – Bristol City have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

And now, Bristol World have revealed the Robins’ stance on a potential sale of Semenyo this summer. Their report reads:

“Bristol City do not need to sell Antoine Semenyo but may not stand in their way if a Premier League club came in and they stressed their desire to leave.”

Semenyo featured 31 times in the Championship last season, scoring eight times and assisting 12 across the campaign.

Summer sale the smart thing to do?

Given Semenyo’s contract situation, a sale this summer or maybe next summer might be the best bet for Bristol City.

They of course won’t want to run the risk of losing him for free, and their one-year contract option plays into their hands nicely.

If a healthy offer comes in for Semenyo this summer then Nigel Pearson’s side could accept, it seems, given the club’s apparent stance on the player.

He’s currently out injured and not contributing to the team, and he’d probably take a while to get going. Given that, he could have a slow season and his transfer value could decrease come next summer, so perhaps £15million this summer would be the optimum deal.

It’d still be a huge loss for the Robins though, who sit in 23rd place of the table after the opening three league fixtures.