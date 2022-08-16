Bristol City team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town

Bristol City welcome Luton Town to Ashton Gate in the Championship this evening.

The Robins will be aiming to get their first win of the season, after picking up their first point last weekend in a tightly-contested draw against Wigan Athletic. Nigel Pearson’s side have also struggled defensively recently, conceding six goals in their first three league fixtures.

Luton Town are also a side struggling for form recently, not winning a game yet this season to continue last season’s successes. The Hatters will be looking to improve their shortcomings in the final third, finding the net just once so far in the league.

A win for Bristol City could see them move out of the relegation zone, over-taking opponents Luton Town in the process.

Nathan Jones’ side could move into seventh place if they are able to pick up their first three points of the season.

Bristol City team news

Experienced defender Nathan Baker could possibly miss the majority of the season after sustaining a concussion against Sheffield United last year.

Youngster Ayman Benarous continues to be unavailable for selection after picking up an injury during a training session at the end of last season. Antoine Semenyo is still sidelined after injuring his shin whilst on international duty with Ghana.

Tomas Kalas may also not feature as he continues to return to full fitness from a groin injury. New signing Stefan Bajic is questionable after undergoing wrist surgery and Matty James may not feature after injuring himself during the warm-up against Sunderland.

Predicted XI

Bentley (GK)

Atkinson

Naismith

Vyner

Dasilva

Williams

Conway

Sykes

Scott

Martin

Weimann

After picking up their first point of the season, Bristol City may potentially fancy their chances against a Luton Town side that have had an equally poor start to the current campaign.

Andreas Weimann proved himself to be one of the most clinical strikers in the Championship last time out and could be the difference in what may be a tightly-fought game.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.