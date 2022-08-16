‘Blown out of the water’ – Joey Barton reveals Bristol Rovers’ failed pursuit of Swansea City player

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed they missed out on a loan deal for Swansea City’s Kyle Joseph due to the Swans’ wage demands.

Oxford United managed to seal a swoop for Joseph earlier this summer.

The youngster striker is out of favour back with parent club Swansea City and the door had opened for him to make a temporary exit, with the U’s swooping in. Now though, Bristol Rovers boss Barton has revealed that they were also keen on striking a deal for the 20-year-old.

As quoted by Bristol World, Barton said that Swansea City wanted the club to pay £5,500 a week of Joseph’s wages, admitting last weekend’s opponents Oxford United blew them out of the water.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter: