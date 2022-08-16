Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Reading

Reading welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday evening as they look to be the first team to take points off the visitors this season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has had a positive start to life at the helm, with his side winning all three of their opening three fixtures. They’re the only EFL side to boast a 100% record and they’ll see tomorrow night as another opportunity to extend this.

Reading were widely tipped for relegation and after their summer was filled with turmoil their start to the season has been slow, however, the Royals have won one in their opening three, with their most recent outing a good 2-1 victory over Cardiff City, so maybe Paul Ince’s side have hit form.

Blackburn Rovers team news…

Scott Wharton will be out for a couple of weeks with a calf problem. Staying in defence, 17-year-old Ash Phillips suffered cramp last weekend against West Brom, but he should be fine for Reading.

Callum Brittain didn’t suffer an injury last weekend despite coming off at half-time. The substitution was thought to be due to the heat and Brittain should be fine for Wednesday evening.

Hayden Carter has been injured since before the opening game with a hamstring issue and if his recovery is going smoothly, fans can expect him back in around two weeks.

Sam Barnes is unfortunately a longer-term injury with the experienced defender set to miss the rest of the season after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury just days after the opening game of the season.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Kaminski (GK)

Brittain

Phillips

Ayala

Pickering

Travis

Buckley

Hedges

Szmodics

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

Tomasson has the ability to field an unchanged XI from Saturday’s clash against West Brom and given the fact his side won, it may be in his best interests to try and keep the same players to maintain the momentum they had in the last outing.

Reading will come into this one hoping to pull off an upset, however it’s fair to say their side will need to be on top of their game if they want to take anything from Rovers tomorrow night.

The match kicks off at 20:00 on Wednesday night.