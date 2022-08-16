Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool keen on Leicester City talent who is reportedly set for a Championship loan

Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool are interested in Leicester City striker George Hirst, it has been said in a report from TWTD.

Leicester City sent striker Hirst out on loan to Portsmouth for the 2021/22 campaign.

He had failed to make an impact in previous stints with OH Leuven and Rotherham United (loan). However, after a sluggish start at Fratton Park, the 23-year-old burst into life over the second half of the season, starring for Danny Cowley’s side as he went on to notch up 15 goals and three assists in 46 games.

Hirst’s form saw rumours circulate over a possible return to Portsmouth while Ipswich Town were also mentioned as a destination.

However, after speculation went quiet, new insight has now emerged regarding the former Sheffield Wednesday starlet’s situation.

A new report from The News has said that Hirst is now set to pen a new contract with Leicester City before making a loan move to the Championship. In addition to this, TWTD has said that while Ipswich Town remain interested, Championship pair Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool are also interested in Hirst.

Ready for the step up?

Hirst’s form over the second half of last season was remarkable, for more reasons than one.

A previous stint with Rotherham United yielded no goals in 32 games and, apart from at youth level, his goal record had been poor. He didn’t start well at Fratton Park either, netting only one league goal before the start of the new year.

However, he looked a cut above the rest when he hit his stride, playing a key role at the top of the pitch for Cowley and co.

A Championship move would mark a big step up given how his previous stay in the second-tier went, so it remains to be seen if the Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool links develop into anything more serious with a Championship loan said to be on the cards.