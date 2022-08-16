Beale reveals QPR’s stance over starlet’s immediate future amid League One, League Two interest

QPR boss Mick Beale has stated that the club are keen to keep Sinclair Armstrong this summer amid loan interest from League One, League Two and Scottish clubs.

QPR youngster Armstrong has been involved in the R’s first-team plans in the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

He has made three appearances off the bench, featuring against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in the Championship and against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup. It’s clear to see the 19-year-old Dubliner has a bright future ahead but there have been questions regarding what is next for him this summer.

Now, speaking with West London Sport, Beale has cleared up QPR’s position.

The R’s boss has confirmed that the club have had ‘eight or nine’ loan requests from clubs in League One, League Two and Scotland but stressed he wants him to stay at Loftus Road to continue his development.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ve had probably eight or nine loan requests from League One and League Two and clubs up in Scotland for him.

“A lot of people are aware of Sinclair – he’s not a secret to anyone. But we want him here at QPR.

“I don’t feel he needs to be anywhere else. He needs to be here working with me and the other staff inside in the club on lots of areas of his game and lots of areas of being a professional football player.”

Bidding to impress Beale…

After spells in the National League excited R’s fans, many have been looking forward to seeing Armstrong in a QPR shirt.

He’s looked lively in his substitute outings and it certainly seems as though he’s done enough to prove he deserves a spot in Beale’s side rather than head out on loan again. Questions have been asked of the club’s existing striker options and although he has performed promisingly off the bench, it remains to be seen if Armstrong is the answer to those questions.

That said though, it’s clear that Beale values him and sees him as an immediate option amid rejected loan interest in his services.