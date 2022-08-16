Alex Neil reveals new Sunderland injury blow as issues pile up

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has revealed utility man Carl Winchester is due to visit a specialist to find out the full extent of an issue with his back.
Sunderland were dealt a hammer blow at the weekend when summer signing Dan Ballard suffered a fractured foot.
The former Arsenal youngster has been a really impressive addition to Neil’s back line, impressing on the right of his back three. However, he now faces a lengthy spell out, meaning Neil will have to call on his back-up options in central defence.
One player who has filled in there is the versatile Winchester. He played in Ballard’s role against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup but is yet to be named in a Championship matchday squad.
Now, Black Cats boss Neil has revealed a blow to the 29-year-old utility man.
As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the Sunderland manager confirmed Winchester is to visit a specialist to find out the extent of an ongoing problem with his back. He said:
“Unfortunately for us, at the moment, Winny is injured, so he’s out for a little while.
“I think he’s due to see the specialist tomorrow, so we’ll get a better idea of that one then.
“That’s why, at the moment, he isn’t in contention for a role in the backline. It’s a problem with his back and we’ll find out the full extent once he’s seen the specialist.”
Neil’s other options…
Thankfully, Neil does have other options in defence, though they do seem to be dwindling.
With Ballard and Winchester out of contention for the moment, Danny Batth, Bailey Wright, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin are the natural options in his back three. Considering Luke O’Nien’s versatility, it wouldn’t be surprising if he was considered as an option there too though.
Around two weeks now remain in the transfer window, so there is time for another centre-back addition. Given just how gruelling the Championship campaign can be and with issues already starting to pile up, it could be worth further bolstering that position sooner rather than later to avoid a serious injury crisis at the back.