Alex Neil reveals new Sunderland injury blow as issues pile up

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has revealed utility man Carl Winchester is due to visit a specialist to find out the full extent of an issue with his back.

Sunderland were dealt a hammer blow at the weekend when summer signing Dan Ballard suffered a fractured foot.

The former Arsenal youngster has been a really impressive addition to Neil’s back line, impressing on the right of his back three. However, he now faces a lengthy spell out, meaning Neil will have to call on his back-up options in central defence.

One player who has filled in there is the versatile Winchester. He played in Ballard’s role against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup but is yet to be named in a Championship matchday squad.

Now, Black Cats boss Neil has revealed a blow to the 29-year-old utility man.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the Sunderland manager confirmed Winchester is to visit a specialist to find out the extent of an ongoing problem with his back. He said:

“Unfortunately for us, at the moment, Winny is injured, so he’s out for a little while.