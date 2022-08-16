Alex Neil comments on Sunderland links with South American prodigy

Bennette, 18, is currently playing in Costa Rica’s top division.

The versatile winger has scored twice and assisted once in four appearances so far this season. Bennette played 34 senior games last season and has already made six first-team appearances for Costa Rica, his first making him the youngest ever player to feature for their senior side at 17.

Reports broke yesterday linking the Black Cats with a move for the teenager and things have progressed quickly with some claiming a medical is set for today ahead of a four-year deal.

Now, speaking in his press conference (via Northern Echo), Neil has kept his cards close to his chest when Bennette’s name was mentioned, he said:

“I can’t tell you anything. You’ve just told me his name, maybe you know more than me. I’m not trying to be awkward, but what do you want me to say about it? There’s nothing to say until something happens – or if something happens.”

Poker face?

Neil very rarely gives much away when it comes to transfer dealings before they’re complete and this situation has proved to be no different.

Bennette would help add depth and potential to Sunderland’s attack and given the fact he has such a large amount of experience on the big stage at such a young age, the future looks bright for the South American.

Neil went on record today to emphasise how much his team needed reinforcements and whilst Bennette would be a good, exciting addition, it maybe isn’t the area Sunderland should be prioritising. The Black Cats have suffered recent injuries to defensive players in Daniel Ballard and Carl Winchester, leaving them short at both centre-back and full-back.

The deadline to strengthen the squad is September 1st and until then fans must focus on maintaining the good start to the season they’ve had and that continues tomorrow night against Sheffield United.