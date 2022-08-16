‘A tough side to beat’ – Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Plymouth Argyle tonight in midweek League One action at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic come into the game off the back of their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to promotion contenders Sheffield Wednesday away from home. Home results have been promising though, defeating Derby County before knocking QPR out of the Carabao Cup, so Ben Garner will be hoping for a similar level of success against the Pilgrims tonight.

Speaking of the Pilgrims, Steven Schumacher’s side sit 5th in the table after two wins from their opening three games.

Plymouth Argyle produced a statement performance against Peterborough United at the weekend after being defeated by the same opposition in the cup and will be hoping they can take all three points back to the south coast tonight.

Now, ahead of the tie, a selection of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The Addicks have picked up some impressive results with the backing of the home faithful this season and a result against Plymouth Argyle would be another indicator of just where they stand this season.

“However, Schumacher has built a tough side to beat. They have the squad to mount another push for promotion and with the wind in their sails, it sets up an intriguing tie. It’s a tough one to call, so I’ll predict that the pair share the points.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Luke Phelps

“Both Charlton and Plymouth have picked up some decent results so far this season, but both have also lost out on some games too.

“And both make some decent additions in the summer too. For me though, Charlton are the stronger side here and at home, I think the Addicks will have the upper-hand tonight and I think they’ll come away with a win.

“It certainly won’t be easy – for either side that is – but I’m backing Charlton to claim what would be a third home win in a row.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-0 Plymouth Argyle