46-year-old manager speaks with Watford star as Premier League club ramp up pursuit

Watford star Ismaila Sarr has reportedly been spoken to by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira as the Eagles push to bring the forward to Selhurst Park.

Watford man Sarr has been one of the standout stars at Vicarage Road since his arrival from Stade Rennais.

He has notched up 25 goals and 19 assists in his 95 outings for the club, with one goal and one assist coming so far this season. His performances and high ceiling have made him subject of interest from top clubs across his time with the club, continuing after the Hornets’ relegation.

Now, in a new update from Foot Mercato, it has been said that Crystal Palace are now pushing to recruit the Senegalese star.

Reporter Santi Arouna of Foot Mercato adds that Palace boss Vieira has spoken to the player in their efforts to add Sarr to their ranks, though Leeds United are also said to be interested in signing the Watford star.

🚨Info: Crystal Palace fonce sur Ismaïla Sarr 🇸🇳. Patrick Vieira 🇫🇷 a déjà échangé avec le joueur 🔵🔴 ■ Leeds est fortement intéressé et possède quasiment un acccord salarial avec le joueur mais son arrivée est conditionné à un départ.https://t.co/hEGQ735rwj — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 16, 2022

The next to move on?

Emmanuel Dennis has returned to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League.

Many thought that him and Sarr might have moved on earlier in the window, but it seems that business is ramping up as clubs look to tie up before the window slams shut at the start of September.

However, it seems Sarr may well be the next to head out. Links have really ramped up over the last couple of weeks and if Vieira has indeed spoken with him, it could be an indicator of just how strong Palace are pushing to bring him in.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck though.